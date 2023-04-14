Rey Fenix Reportedly Banged Up After AEW Battle Of The Belts Title Defense

Don't expect to see Rey Fenix around for a little while. Regardless of recently being crowned as half of the new Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, this part of the Lucha Bros. is taking a bit of a break.

According to PWInsider Elite, Fenix came out of his title defense with Penta El Zero Miedo against Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall at last week's Battle of the Belts at less than 100%. As a result, he was not at "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday and has not been advertised for AAA's TripleMania this Sunday either. It's believed that the issue could be his hip, but exact details as to the nature and extent of the ailment are being kept under wraps at the moment. However, it is significant enough that the call was made for Fenix to take some time off and recuperate.

This isn't the first time Fenix has been bitten by the injury bug before in AEW. A dislocated elbow in January 2022 suffered in a "Dynamite" main event put him on the shelf for several months before he had recovered and was cleared again for in-ring action.

Fenix and Penta claimed the ROH World Tag Team Championship last month at Supercard of Honor in the "Reach for the Sky" Ladder Match, outlasting Top Flight, The Kingdom, Aussie Open, and La Facción Ingobernable. The ROH tag titles are the latest gold added to the resumes of the Lucha Brothers. They have already held the AEW World Tag Team Championship in addition to the AEW World Trios Championship — alongside their Death Triangle teammate PAC.