Booker T Is Glad To See Jeff Hardy Back In AEW And The Hardys Together Again
On Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Jeff Hardy returned after a ten-month absence following his arrest in Florida on D.U.I. charges, helping HOOK, Isiah Kassidy, and course, his brother, Matt Hardy fend off an attack by The Firm. Hardy's return has been somewhat divisive, in part because he has not made any public comments about his arrest last June and the plea deal that closed the case against him, but he can at least count on "WWE NXT" color commentator Booker T to be on his side. On Thursday night's edition of "The Hall of Fame," Booker gave his thoughts on Jeff's return, and they were uniformly positive.
"I'm glad to see Jeff Hardy back," he said. "Jeff's a good dude. I remember everybody wanting to crap on Jeff Hardy when he was going through his rough time there for a second, but I said, 'C'mon guys, this is the same guy who has put his body on the line every night for those fans.' And I say don't do him like that. So, for me, I'm just glad to see Jeff Hardy back and doing well. He took his shirt off, and he looks like he's been working out and trying to get in the best shape of his life."
What's Next For Jeff Hardy In AEW?
Prompted by co-host Brad Gilmore, the topic turned to whether or not Jeff Hardy could fit into the main event picture right now, particularly with AEW's All In event being held at London, England's Wembley Stadium coming up in August. Despite the suggestion, Booker wanted Jeff to stick to tag team matches with Matt.
"I'm not opposed to that or anything like that, but my thing is this. I see Jeff Hardy in a tag team with his brother," Booker added. "That's the perfect scenario."
Booker threw out a suggestion of the Hardys versus The Young Bucks as a suggestion, calling it a "dream match," but it was unclear if he was aware that the two teams met as recently as last May at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.