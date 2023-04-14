Booker T Is Glad To See Jeff Hardy Back In AEW And The Hardys Together Again

On Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Jeff Hardy returned after a ten-month absence following his arrest in Florida on D.U.I. charges, helping HOOK, Isiah Kassidy, and course, his brother, Matt Hardy fend off an attack by The Firm. Hardy's return has been somewhat divisive, in part because he has not made any public comments about his arrest last June and the plea deal that closed the case against him, but he can at least count on "WWE NXT" color commentator Booker T to be on his side. On Thursday night's edition of "The Hall of Fame," Booker gave his thoughts on Jeff's return, and they were uniformly positive.

"I'm glad to see Jeff Hardy back," he said. "Jeff's a good dude. I remember everybody wanting to crap on Jeff Hardy when he was going through his rough time there for a second, but I said, 'C'mon guys, this is the same guy who has put his body on the line every night for those fans.' And I say don't do him like that. So, for me, I'm just glad to see Jeff Hardy back and doing well. He took his shirt off, and he looks like he's been working out and trying to get in the best shape of his life."