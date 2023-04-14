Zack Sabre Jr Signed For GCW Debut In May

Since 2017, Zack Sabre Jr. has been making a name for himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he currently holds the NJPW World Television Championship. A title he won at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January by defeating Ren Narita. That same evening also saw him join up with TMDK, a stable founded by Mikey Nichols and Shane Haste over ten years ago. And now next month, Sabre will be making his debut for yet another promotion: Game Changer Wrestling.

"*BROOKLYN UPDATE* Just Signed: ZACK SABRE JR makes his GCW Debut on MAY 11th in BROOKYLN!" GCW announced in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Other wrestlers advertised for that Brooklyn date include GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, former GCW World Champion Matt Cardona, Alex Coughlin, and Tony Deppen with the added promise of "more."

Sabre last wrestled at NJPW Sakura Genesis last weekend, successfully defending his Television Title against Shota Umino. In addition to becoming the promotion's first Television Champion, Sabre is also a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion alongside Taichi. He's a former Evolve and PWG World Champion as well and ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view that took place last Summer between AEW and NJPW, he wanted to fight "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. However, because Danielson was unable to compete, Sabre's opponent instead was the debuting but now current Ring of Honor World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli.

As of this writing, there is no word yet on who Sabre will face at GCW's event in Brooklyn on May 11.