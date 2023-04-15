Booker T Proposes Both CM Punk And Goldberg For AEW's All In At Wembley Stadium

Since AEW announced it will run its biggest show to date at Wembley Stadium this summer, talking heads from around the professional wrestling business have offered up their fantasy booking ideas for how Tony Khan can sell out the famed venue. And WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his podcast co-host Brad Gilmore have two names they think could put butts in the seats: CM Punk and Goldberg. On "The Hall of Fame," Booker and Gilmore threw around ideas for what could draw a historic AEW crowd, and get them to pop during the event.

"If I'm thinking about Wembley, and I'm thinking about MJF, I'm definitely thinking about CM Punk," Booker declared. "I mean, there's a guy that everybody's thinking about tentatively, potentially coming back and making that thing happen. There's a lot of talk on the internet right now. I was reading FTR was saying that Punk's the best in the business and he's ready to come back. Punk's got a spokesperson pushing for him to get back into it. That's a good thing. So, I don't know, man. Wembley, that's a big stadium, so they're going to need some firepower to take into that stadium to really pull that thing off."

Punk has been absent from AEW television since he reportedly got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, but rumors have swirled that he may return to lead a new Saturday night AEW show. Gilmore responded to Booker's comments by suggesting another former WWE Champion, Goldberg, who is currently a free agent, could also help the promotion sell tickets. "I'm telling you, get Goldberg to go in there against whoever," Gilmore said. "That would be an attraction for Wembley Stadium." Booker agreed, but cautioned that AEW's fanbase might not be in favor of Goldberg coming in.