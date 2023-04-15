FTR's AEW Tag Team Championship Belts Feature Tribute To Jay Briscoe

Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted a touching tribute from the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR, on the April 14 "AEW Rampage." The newly crowned champions were featured in an interview segment with Tony Schiavone, and their championship belts had the same nameplate on both of them, that of the late, great Jay Briscoe.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's tribute to Jay is no surprise. Their monumental 2022 kicked off with their epic clash against the Briscoe Brothers that saw them pick up the ROH Tag Team Championship. The teams would go on to wrestle two more matches that gained large acclaim across the wrestling landscape. The Briscoes would ultimately come out on top in their final clash in a dog collar match at ROH Final Battle. Tragically, just a month after their climactic showdown, Jay passed away following a vehicle collision. The wrestling world came together in mourning far and wide for the late ROH Tag Team Champion. Since then, his brother Mark Briscoe has been featured on AEW programming, despite Warner Bros. having reportedly banned the Briscoes from AEW TV when Jay was still alive.

Mark recently wrestled Samoa Joe for the ROH Television Championship at the Supercard of Honor pay per view. After his loss to Joe, Mark was joined at the top of the ramp by FTR. Later on in the night, FTR and Mark joined the new ROH Tag Team Champions, the Lucha Brothers, in the ring to celebrate their victory in the "Reach for the Sky" Ladder Match.