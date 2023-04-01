FTR's Dax Harwood Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe On ROH Supercard Of Honor Anniversary

With ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 officially in the books, new ROH Tag Team Champions have been crowned for the first time since the passing of the legendary Jay Briscoe earlier this year. With their victory in the "Reach for the Sky" ladder match, the Lucha Bros added yet another set of tag team championships to their resume. However, they weren't left to celebrate their victory alone, as both Mark Briscoe and former ROH Tag Team Champions FTR came out to congratulate the new champions and honor Jay's memory.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler waged war against the Briscoes throughout 2022, starting with their critically acclaimed match at Supercard of Honor, which took place a year ago today, and the bond between the two teams following that match was an incredibly strong one that he'll value forever. "1 year ago, my life completely changed," Harwood said in a tweet commemorating the anniversary of the first Bricoses vs. FTR match. "Thank you all. Thank you, Jay. I love you."

That match from Supercard of Honor 2022 was ultimately won by Harwood and Wheeler, but it led to two subsequent bouts at the following ROH pay-per-views. At Death Before Dishonor 2022, FTR once again triumphed over Jay and Mark Briscoe, this time winning 2-1 in a two-out-of-three falls match in the main event. The duos wrestled their last match against one another at the aptly-named Final Battle 2022, where the Briscoes finally overcame FTR in a Double Dog Collar match to regain the ROH Tag Team Championships.