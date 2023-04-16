Corey Graves Thinks WWE Women's Tag Team Division Has 'Never Been Strong'

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have existed for just a hair over four years, and in that time they have been held by sixteen different teams. While some titleholders were established teams within the women's division, most have been a hastily assembled teams. Recently on the After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves criticized the Women's Tag Team Division's weakness in terms of established teams. (h/t to Fightful for the transcription)

"As far as the women's tag team championships go, I'm probably going to catch hell for this, [...] It's never been a strong division," Graves said, "It's sort of been an amalgam of thrown-together tag teams. 'I'm going to team with this person tonight, we have a tag title match we didn't win, okay, time to get a new partner.' It's always been very transient and constantly in flux. I'm talking the entire existence of the titles, since the very beginning."

Graves went on to praise current Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, and say that they "have what it takes to solidify the division." He also said that the closest to a "serious tag team" to hold titles had been The IIconics back in 2019. Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, known in WWE as Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, are the only full-time pair to have ever held the titles.

The commentary on the Women's Tag Team Division from Graves comes nearly one year after former champions Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Mone walked out of WWE before an episode of "WWE Raw." The pair walked out due to frustrations with booking regarding their status as Tag Team Champions. Following the subsequent vacation of their titles, the Women's Tag Team Titles remained off of WWE TV for three months.