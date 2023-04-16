Clark Connors Turns Heel, Joins Bullet Club At NJPW Capital Collision

As Bullet Club approaches its 10–year anniversary next month, changes continue to come to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling-centric group. While the faction kicked out El Phantasmo at NJPW Sakura Genesis, they have since brought in a new member to strengthen their junior heavyweight division heading into the Best of the Super Juniors 30 tournament.

Following a 10-man tag team match in which they lost at NJPW Capital Collision, Clark Connors attacked his fellow LA Dojo teammate, The DKC, in a shock that very few saw coming. However, David Finlay's recent statement about bringing in more members to the Bullet Club earlier this week gave some fans the belief that the next member would be Connors, an assumption that was proven correct. After defeating AR Fox in singles action, Finlay called out Connors, saying that he needed "savages" like the disillusioned LA Dojo representative to join the club, an offer Connors quickly accepted.

Connors' addition to the Bullet Club not only fills the hole left by El Phantasmo's sacking but also left by ELP's moving up to the heavyweight division last summer. Bullet Club only had one NJPW-signed junior heavyweight, Taiji Ishimori, up until now. Meanwhile, the other two junior stars of the club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey, are currently signed to Impact Wrestling and are currently enjoying their first reign as Impact Tag Team Champions.

For now, Connors will continue focussing his energy on the United States sector of NJPW, as he will get the chance to flex his newfound Bullet Club tactics later tonight. Connors will be tasked with battling his former teammate, The DKC, in what has to be considered a grudge match set for tonight's NJPW Collision in Philadelphia event.