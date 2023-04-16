Tom Lawlor Shows Aftermath Of TV Title Match With Zack Sabre Jr.

This weekend is a big one for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as the juggernaut puroresu promotion presents two events over two days, with last night's Capital Collision event taking place in Washington D.C., and tonight's Collision in Philadelphia taking place in Pennsylvania. While plenty of newsworthy events took place on last night's event, including Clark Connors joining Bullet Club and Aussie Open winning the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships, there was one match that stood out from the rest as the most physical bout on the card. Zack Sabre Jr.'s NJPW World Television Championship defense against Tom Lawlor was as intense as a wrestling match can get, and Tom Lawlor walked away with some battle scars to prove it.

The Team Filthy leader took to Twitter following his bout against ZSJ, posting a picture of his scarred upper lip. "My tooth went through my own face last night while wrestling against ZSJ for his NJPW World TV title," the tweet explained before reassuring that the hybrid athlete was happy with the match regardless of the brutal outcome. "10/10 would do again."

Tom Lawlor, while not having as consistent a presence in NJPW as ZSJ, was a fundamental member of the original NJPW Strong crew, becoming the inaugural Strong Openweight Champion back in 2020. Furthermore, Lawlor has consistently impressed in his performances in both North America and Japan, debuting in Japan as a part of last year's G1 Climax 32 tournament and competing alongside fellow ex-UFC fighter Syuri to face the team of Zack Sabre Jr. and Giulia in mixed-tag team action at last year's NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event in Ariake Arena.