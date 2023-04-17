Mandy Rose Teases Interest In A 'Baywatch' Remake

At the tail end of last week, Deadline revealed that United Kingdom-based television production and distribution company Fremantle was in talks with broadcasters and streaming services about rebooting the classic "Baywatch" series. Upon learning the news, former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose seemingly teased her interest by quote retweeting the information shared by Discussing Film with two "eyes" emojis.

The beach drama series, which originally aired between the 1980s and 2000s, turned David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson into household names. Fans have already suggested that Rose – real name Amanda Saccomanno – could be the next Anderson in the rebooted version; the actress and glamour model played lifeguard C.J. Parker in the show. One individual replied to Rose's tweet, "You'd make a good pam anderson," while someone else posted, "Fancy being Pamela?"

Rose made the headlines in December 2022 when she was abruptly released from her WWE contract. It's said that the 32-year-old was let go due to explicit content she was posting on the FanTime subscription service. In an interview with The New York Post, the former Fire and Desire member indicated that WWE only disapproved of her having a profile on a subscription-based platform. Not long after departing the Stamford-based promotion, Rose revealed that she had made $1 million in a month from her FanTime page. Rose continues to keep herself busy with various projects, though she has yet to return to television in any acting roles. She recently appeared on the cover of Fitness Gurls, which Rose revealed on social media was the tenth time she had featured on the front page of a magazine in her modeling career.