Steve Maclin Comments On He And Deonna Purrazzo Winning World Titles On The Same Night

Last night was a huge moment in the careers of both Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo. The two married Impact Wrestling stars found themselves competing for the top prize in their respective divisions at the company's Rebellion pay-per-view, and both ended up walking away with championship gold. Speaking to PWI Elite following his win over New Japan Pro-Wrestling's KUSHIDA, Maclin elaborated on just how important the night was for him and Purrazzo.

"It's for the both of us," Maclin said. "I even told my wife, for her to main event again and [have] the Knockouts main event a major PPV — it's still groundbreaking every time that the women of the Knockouts and Impact Wrestling just keep killing it, and she's been doing it since day one." Maclin pointed out that he and Purrazzo both come from similar upbringings, and they've risen up together to become world champions. The Impact star said he would be satisfied retiring off of this "storybook ending," but stated that this is just the start for both of them.

"It was just great to both see each other in Gorilla right afterward," Maclin continued. "And [to] just have that smile and knowing the hard work that went into all this." Maclin and Purrazzo were married in November of last year, and both are New Jersey natives that spent some time in WWE before being released — Purrazzo in 2020 and Maclin the following year. Since then, they've both climbed the ranks of Impact Wrestling, as well as competing in other promotions. While Maclin has wrestled for PW Revolver and Beyond Wrestling, Purrazzo has made appearances in All Elite Wrestling, NWA, AAA, and more.