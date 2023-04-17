Tommy Dreamer Is 'Gonna Go Away For A While' Following Impact Wrestling Rebellion

It was a bittersweet evening for Tommy Dreamer last night at Impact Rebellion. On the positive side, Dreamer was victorious at the event, teaming with Bhupinder Gujjar, Franke Kazarian, Killer Kelly, and Yuya Uemura to defeat Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Kenny King, Masha Slamovich, and Moose in Hardcore War. But the victory was the farthest thing from his mind, as Dreamer revealed earlier in the event that his mother had suffered a stroke days earlier and was unresponsive.

Following the win, Impact posted an exclusive promo from Dreamer on Twitter, where he thanked Gujjar, Kazarian, Kelly, and Uemura for their support in the match. He also revealed, in light of what had happened to his mother, that it would — understandably — be a while before fans saw Dreamer in a ring again.

"Tonight was a pure example of what I love about professional wrestling," Dreamer said. "It's an escape, it's an escape for me. There's no other place that I wanted to be in than in the middle of that ring tonight. I have received so much love from the professional wrestling community. I've just got to say thank you. I'm gonna go away for a while, because mentally I'm not here, and I've got to get better because someone else needs my love."

As revealed by Dreamer during the Rebellion broadcast, his mother had been scheduled to be released from a medical facility on Monday, after recovering from a previous stroke, before suffering another one that very day. Dreamer, who was supposed to pick her up, was later given the option to work Rebellion or not, ultimately choosing to do so before taking time off afterward.

Wrestling Inc. extends its best wishes to Dreamer and his family during this difficult time.