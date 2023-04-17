Former WWE Star Fandango Says Vince McMahon Never Laughed At Fashion Files Segments

Comedy has always had a place in professional wrestling and Breezango provided plenty of that during their run in WWE. However, Fandango recently revealed to Wrestling News.Co that Vince McMahon himself didn't find their Fashion Files segments amusing, despite him being the person in charge of creative at the time.

"Vince did not laugh once, he did not understand any of the jokes, he didn't get any of the pop culture, like any of the movies," Fandango said. "He did not understand it, he didn't like it, but he knew the fans liked it so he kept it on his show ... He didn't understand any of that."

Fandango and Tyler Breeze proved to be extremely entertaining with their different backstage segments, and Fandango revealed that what they did would make people pop when they watched it in Gorilla position, other than McMahon himself. However, even though he wasn't a fan of what they were doing that didn't stop him from booking them to appear regularly, which Fandango believes was heavily influenced by how popular their segments were on social media.

"Vince would just look around and be like, 'What the f**k," Fandango said. "The dry sense of humor just wasn't his thing, which if you're a 70-something-year-old guy you're probably not getting 'Twin Peaks' jokes ... it's understandable it's nothing against him, he didn't like it at all, but he knew that some people did."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling News.Co with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.