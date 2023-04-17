WWE Returning To Mexico In July, Rey Mysterio And Others Set To Appear

In the words of Frank Sinatra, WWE is headed south of the border, down Mexico way.

According to an announcement from WWE, the company is returning to Monterrey and Mexico City in July. The news release says that WWE will run Arena CDMX in Mexico City on July 22, and then Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on July 23. The list of stars being advertised for the shows includes the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, as well as Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and others. Notably absent from the announcement is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tickets will go on sale on April 21.

Rey Mysterio is fresh off a victory over his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39, following his Hall of Fame induction by legendary Mexican luchadore Konnan. Mysterio recently reformed the old WCW faction the Latino World Order to help even the odds against Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day, bringing Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega into the fold. The warring Mysterio factions also recently got Bad Bunny involved in their rivalry, as The Judgment Day attacked the Grammy-winning singer on "Raw."

The LWO's Escobar was at the center of a heartfelt moment during last year's tour of Mexico, sharing an embrace with his father, the legendary El Fantasma, with Fantasma also accompanying his son during the former "NXT" North American Champion's entrance. As of this writing none of the members of Legado Del Fantasma are being advertised for the shows in Mexico.