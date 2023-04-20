Vince McMahon Took Big Win Away From Sasha Banks In 2018 To Troll WWE Fans

Plans in professional wrestling constantly change, with Vince McMahon being infamous for making late calls to tweak things. That is something that fans often complained about during his time in charge of creative, and one of his last-minute tweaks benefitted Nia Jax during her run with the company, leading to one of her biggest victories at Survivor Series in 2018.

Jax was part of the classic Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown elimination match and ended up being the sole survivor for the red brand. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion admitted to "Ring The Belle" that she wasn't meant to be in that spot originally, even though her team was always going to win.

"I believe it was supposed to be Sasha, she was supposed to be the sole survivor that night," Jax said. "We were in rehearsals, it was before doors opened, and the producer came out and said, 'Vince changed it, Nia over.'"

This show came very shortly after Jax had infamously broken Becky Lynch's nose during the brawl between the entire women's division which led to Lynch being pulled from her scheduled match against Ronda Rousey. That ultimately ended up being a positive thing and helped create "The Man," but it also benefitted Jax as this was the reason McMahon wanted her to shine at Survivor Series.

"It was the moment, I was still trending and that crowd hated me, oh they went nuts when I came out," she said. "So Vince was like, 'No, Nia over.' It was a cool thing but it was one of those moments where I'm like, 'sh*t.'"

