Booker T Isn't Optimistic About Rumored AEW Brand Split, Could Create More Friction

AEW is reportedly set to introduce a new two-hour Saturday show and split the brands for CM Punk's rumored return later this year. Furthermore, it's been reported that the brand split is being set up to relieve some behind-the-scenes tensions between certain wrestlers; however, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that a roster split could have the opposite effect on backstage morale as it risks creating more division between the performers.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained why he thinks the rumored brand split in AEW is a bad idea, noting that it could result in more backstage cliques being formed, which could cause more separation between the roster. "This could create a little bit more friction because now we fighting within a company as far as who's the best. Who's got the best guys? We got our guys, you got your guys..."

Booker went on to explain that he always encourages his students to avoid forming cliques and instead focus on adhering to a "merit system." If there's one loose link in that system, they can get rid of it and know that the system will continue to function properly. In short, AEW creating a brand split to separate feuding performers risks disrupting the flow of the company.

As of this writing, it's believed that Punk will be on AEW's rumored Saturday show while The Elite will be kept on "AEW Dynamite" to avoid further tension between both camps. Their fallout has been well documented since their infamous backstage altercation following All Out in 2022.

