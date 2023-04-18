Goldberg Says Vince McMahon Promised Him A Proper Retirement Match, Didn't Deliver

In the last several months, the prospect of Goldberg once again running to the ring for another match has been picking up steam. It is fueled primarily by Goldberg's recent deal with WWE coming to an end and the man himself discussing a potential retirement tour after he wasn't given the farewell match he claims he was promised. Appearing on 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg addressed the various speculation about his future and also gave a bit more insight into lingering issues with WWE over that reneged-upon bout.

"I'll stop the rumor mill right now," Goldberg said. "The reason why these rumors are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. That hasn't come to fruition through them ... and nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done. Period. End of story."

As far as rumors go, Goldberg possibly showing up in AEW has been running rampant as of late with even Tony Khan keeping a close eye on what the WWE Hall of Famer might do next. And while nothing is concrete just yet, Goldberg has some ideas on how he might want to wrap up his wrestling career.

"At the end of the day ... I do believe that my character deserves a proper sendoff. And until that happens, I don't believe I'm hanging them up," he stated. "Anything and everything is an option ... Let the rumor mill start up after that."

