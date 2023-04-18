Maxel Hardy Responds To Stokely Hathaway Threatening His Father In AEW Feud

It hasn't even been a week since the world learned that Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, HOOK, and Isaiah Kassidy, would be taking on members of The Firm, Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill, in a match known as The Firm Deletion. And yet, the hostility is at an all-time high, largely thanks to Hathaway, who on Monday posted a Twitter video outside of a gentlemen's club, and proceeded to accuse Matt of, among other things, orange soda theft.

But the darkest moment of Hathaway's video came when he threatened to deprive Matt's son, Maxel, of watching the Disney Channel by canceling it from Matt's Direct TV package. As it turns out, Maxel isn't thrilled with the idea of losing access to "Brink" and "The Famous Jett Jackson," and expressed as much in a video posted by his father on Twitter.

"Stoke, you won't be deleting my Disney Channel," Maxel said. "The only thing being deleted is YOU!"

As of this writing, Hathaway has yet to respond to Maxel's brief but powerful statement, though The Firm leader did retweet it. One can only assume that Hathaway is either continuing his rehabilitation from his loss to HOOK weeks ago, has completed rehab, and is now training for The Firm Deletion, or is thinking over his response to King Maxel over an ice-cold Fanta.

One way or another, the war between the Hardy Family, Private Party, and The Firm will come to a head during The Firm Deletion, though when that will take place isn't exactly clear. Though the match was announced last week on "AEW Rampage," no date for the match has been given.