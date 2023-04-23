Court Bauer Says MLW Will Be 'Going Live' In 2023

As Major League Wrestling (MLW) continues to expand its reach with a recently acquired television deal with REELZ for their "MLW Underground" programming, many fans have been inquiring about the company's next step – going live.

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," MLW CEO Court Bauer confirmed that the company plans to broadcast live shows this year. "I can tell you that MLW is going live this year. We're developing a few cool tent poles. We have established some such as the War Chamber or Battle Riot or SuperFight. So for us, the next step is adding these super cards to a lineup where you can watch it live worldwide. We've had conversations [with potential partners] and we've now received bids, so I think we should be announcing something exciting on this front before the summer," he said.

While MLW fans wait for an official home to be named for the live product, the company will reportedly extend their current agreement with REELZ through next month at least. International fans can view "MLW Underground" with the company's newest streaming partner, the Premier Streaming Network.

In recent months, MLW has introduced several new talents to their programming as well, including Billie Starkz, Rickey Shane Page, and Delmi Exo. In the wake of Taya Valkyrie's signing with AEW, it remains to be seen if she will be forced to relinquish her MLW Women's Featherweight Championship, or if another challenger will dethrone "La Wera Loca." It should be noted that Delmi Exo stepped up to face Valkyrie at MLW War Chamber earlier this month, but the results of those tapings have yet to air.