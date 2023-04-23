Jim Ross Appreciates Tony Khan 'Beefing Up' AEW Rampage

While "AEW Rampage" has featured some monumental moments during its short existence, such as the debut of CM Punk, at times there have been complaints from fans and critics alike that the show has failed to be must-see programming. This issue has been reflected in "Rampage's" weekly television ratings. However, that is something Tony Khan has been working on as of late, and his efforts have been appreciated by Jim Ross.

"I like the fact that Tony Khan is beefing up "Rampage," you're getting some good stuff there because everybody can't be on "Dynamite," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "You can put everybody on "Dynamite," but they've got no time to work, a bunch of two or three-minute matches."

Top names such as MJF have typically not been used on "Rampage," but recently the likes of FTR, Swerve Strickland, and Keith Lee have all been involved regularly to give the Friday show a boost. JR admitted he is a "big fan of the growth of "Rampage," while stressing that he is happy to be part of the program, which has been his main role for the company since Khan made the decision to move him to the "Rampage" broadcast team in fall 2022. JR was placed on "Rampage" with the aim of helping the AEW show grow, which is going to continue to be important if the rumors of a Saturday show for AEW end up becoming a reality.

