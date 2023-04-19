Zelina Vega Comments On Husband Malaki Black's Recent Hiatus From AEW

While he is now back appearing regularly in AEW as one-third of the World Trios Champions, in September of last year speculation was rife about the future of Malakai Black in both AEW and professional wrestling generally. Black took a hiatus from the company, and when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Black's wife Zelina Vega admitted that "nobody will ever know the story." Vega insisted that anything to do with her, Black, or them as a couple will always remain in private. At the time there were rumors Black had requested his release from AEW, which he denied, revealing that he had simply asked for time off due to personal matters, but that didn't stop the constant swirl of speculation that he and Vega had to deal with.

"It does bother me," Vega said about the online discourse at the time. "But at the same time, we found our ways to just close out the world and be us because if we didn't we'd be going crazy. When we get home we put everything else out and it's just us, just our seven cats and our own little world. What's really helped is turning the phones off when we get home and it's just each other."

Black wasn't the only person who took time off during that period, as Buddy Matthews was also absent from AEW at that point. Speculation was also rampant about Matthews as well, after he claimed he had to "go away for a while," but since their return the House Of Black have been enjoying their best run as a faction, showcasing where they stand with management.

