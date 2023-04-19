Backstage Segments Reportedly Cut From WWE Raw As Locker Room Paranoia Increases

A new report suggests "several backstage segments involving female talents" were cut from this week's episode of "WWE Raw," leaving some talent who recently returned to the company nervous about seeing more potential changes now that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been increasingly present backstage.

The new report, from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, said that there has been "a slightly bubbling paranoia" in recent weeks, especially among the WWE talent who returned once Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over creative control last year. Those nerves come after numerous reports since WrestleMania 38 that have suggested some segments have been changed or entirely scrapped at the last minute, with many linking those instances to McMahon's return.

In recent weeks, Bayley was reportedly "pulled" from a segment on "Raw," while fans in attendance at the "Raw" After WrestleMania show reported that Seth Rollins was flustered and "walked out" of the show after his segment was interrupted by an apparently unexpected commercial break.

Many fans and pro wrestling personalities have shared concerns in recent months after McMahon dramatically returned to the company earlier this year, half a year after he "retired" and stepped down from his role as chairman. In the wake of investigations into McMahon's alleged sexual misconduct and numerous hush money payments made to women, Levesque, his son-in-law, took over the promotion's creative direction as its Chief Content Officer.

Shortly after Levesque stepped into the role, he rehired several former WWE stars who were previously released under McMahon's tenure, including Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, and more.

Johnson reported Wednesday that several of the recently returned stars have been particularly worried about their WWE status since McMahon's return. "We are told there's been no edicts of that sort, but it hasn't stopped talents from being concerned," Johnson reported. "This sort of 'walking on eggshells' feeling has slowly picked up steam since McMahon returned."