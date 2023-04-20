Andrade Shares Footage Of Himself Backstage At WWE WrestleMania With Charlotte Flair

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are arguably a "power couple" in the world of professional wrestling. Despite working for competing promotions, they've always been there to support each other, as was the case WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles. Andrade recently shared footage from backstage at the event, and can be seen in the WWE locker room helping Flair prepare for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Rhea Ripley, including spraying down Flair's hair and giving her what appears to be a good luck kiss. Flair was ultimately unsuccessful in her match, losing her title to Ripley in a heavily-lauded contest.

Andrade also escorted Flair at this year's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The video corroborates AAA booker Konnan, who also said that Andrade was in attendance with his wife. Flair has said that she hopes to one day work alongside her husband. "I'd love to be beside my husband managing him, or mixed tag," she declared. Andrade briefly worked for WWE during his relationship with Flair, but ended up signing with AEW in 2021 after his release earlier that year.

The couple married on May 27, 2022, not long before Andrade teamed with Charlotte's father, WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, in his retirement match against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Andrade has teased that his AEW contract is expiring soon, although there is no word on when his contract will expire or where he might end up should he not re-sign with AEW.