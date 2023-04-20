AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops Slightly, Holds Firm In Key Demographic

"AEW Dynamite" slipped in the cable ratings this week, experiencing their lowest viewership since February.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that an average of 830,000 viewers overall tuned in for this week's "Dynamite," a four-percent drop for the Wednesday night program. The P18-49 demographic held strong, however, with an average of 365,000 such viewers tuning in from that coveted demographic. "Dynamite" ranked seventh among cable originals in the P18-49 demo Wednesday, according to ShowbuzzDaily. The leaders for the night were the twin NBA playoff broadcasts on TNT, with the Milwaukee Bucks besting the Miami Heat 138-122 and the Denver Nuggets' 122-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The follows news that "WWE Raw" maintained against competition from not only the NBA Playoffs but also the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoff.

Wednesday night's show was headlined by Sammy Guevara's win over Jungle Boy in the tournament to determine which of AEW's "four pillars" will challenge AEW World Champion MJF at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The show was also notable for Konosuke Takeshita's return to AEW television, backing up The Elite in their bitter rivalry with the Blackpool Combat Club. Thanks to an assist from manager Don Callis, Takeshita ran off the BCC's Bryan Danielson before he could assault Kenny Omega with a screwdriver.

The most noteworthy happening from the show was TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs falling to former-and-once-again TNT Champion Wardlow. Wardlow revealed a new partnership with WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson before winning the title from Hobbs. After the match, the new champion was confronted by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.