WWE Turns Off Ability To Resell SummerSlam Tickets

WWE SummerSlam tickets went on sale last Friday, and by Monday it had been reported that WWE had achieved the company's one-day ticket sales record for a non-WrestleMania stadium event with 32,000 sold. For those looking to resell said tickets, though, you're out of luck for the time being. According to WrestleZone's John Clark, who reached out to Ticketmaster with regards to their typical resale option, had it confirmed that "Resale for this event is not activated by the Event Organizer." There's always the chance, of course, that this can change by the time SummerSlam comes to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5.

When it was pointed out to Clark that this is a normal practice by WWE, and that the resale option usually comes back into play closer to the event, Clark added, "It's never taken this long before."

Clark wondered whether or not someone had actually reached out to Ticketmaster about this process. While he noted that he didn't mind the overall inability to resell the SummerSlam tickets, he also admitted that "It just makes it more difficult to track what has been sold and what hasn't been sold."

SummerSlam is already well on its way to becoming a financial success. This comes on the heels of WrestleMania 39, which was reported to be the highest-grossing event ever in WWE's illustrious history. And while August 5 may not seem too far away, the company still has a small handful of premium live events to get to before it arrives at Ford Field, including Backlash and Night of Champions (both in May) as well as Money in the Bank on July 1.