Matt Cardona Reveals New Merch: A Foam Middle Finger

It's difficult to out-market Matt Cardona within the world of professional wrestling, and the "Deathmatch King" has done it again in the form of his latest item. Thursday afternoon, he tweeted out a foam middle finger with the words "Indy God" printed on the palm with its signature logo displayed on the back of the hand.

"Debuting this new foam finger this weekend at @GCWrestling_ & @aiwrestling!" Cardona announced, which just so happens to go well with his limited-run "Indy God" t-shirt and sticker combination printed in the font style reminiscent of the Indiana Jones movies.

Formerly of WWE, where he worked for 15 years, Cardona is carving out space for himself on the independent scene wherever and however he can. Since March 10 alone, he's appeared across various promotions including World Series Wrestling (where he is now the WSW World Heavyweight Champion) as well as Game Changer Wrestling, Battleground Championship Wrestling, Absolute Intense Wrestling (where he currently holds the AIW Absolute Championship), New York Wrestling Connection, Outlaw Wrestling, and MCW. No matter where he goes, he works. And wherever he works, merchandise is sure to follow.

"My stock has never been higher," Cardona stated in an interview last month with Wrestling Inc. "I've never had more buzz."

Said buzz truly got going when Cardona arrived in GCW in 2021 and defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch for the GCW World Championship. Cardona hasn't slowed down since. Following the briefest of stints in AEW in 2020, the "Indy God" ultimately landed with Impact Wrestling, as well as GCW and NWA, not to mention any other promotion that's happy to have him.