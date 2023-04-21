Mercedes Moné On Her Dream Opponents In NJPW, Who Inspired The Moné Maker

In honor of an ongoing fifty percent off sale from the CBD company, Kanndela, which is owned by Samuray Del Sol (former WWE Superstar Kalisto), Mercedes Moné decided to do a Q&A on her Twitter. One of the questions had to do with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and who her dream opponents are. The current IWGP Women's Champion revealed three names and all are men who currently hold championship gold in the company: IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega, NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA. Moné also revealed during the Q&A, who inspired her current finisher, the Moné Maker. She noted how it was going to "Mexico and learning from Juventud Guerrera" that helped create the finishing move.

Moné made her NJPW debut on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17, it was the first time she stepped in a pro wrestling ring since abruptly leaving WWE, along with Namoi in May 2022. A month later at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California, Moné defeated KAIRI to become the second IWGP Women's Champion.

Since then the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion has made her STARDOM debut. It happened last weekend, when she attacked Maya Iwatani, right after Iwatani lost in the finals of STARDOM's Cinderella Tournament. Moné is set to defend the IWGP Women's Championship against Iwatani at STARDOM's All-Star Grand Queendom on Sunday. It was actually Iwatani who was on the losing side of the IWGP Women's Championship tournament final, where she was defeated by KAIRI back on November 20, 2022, at NJPW and STARDOM's Historic X-Over event.