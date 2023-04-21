WWE's Decision To Change Saudi Arabia PLE Name Will Apparently Become Clear After Backlash

For WWE's next travels to Saudi Arabia, the King and Queen of the Ring were set to return. That is, until those tournaments weren't anymore, with the premium live event for late-May rebranded to revive Night of Champions — a show that, in the past, featured every single title in the WWE arsenal being defended. But why? According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while chalked up to a booking decision, the reasoning behind the change will become less foggy following Backlash and in the weeks leading up to the Saudi show.

Backlash takes place in Puerto Rico three weeks prior and is set to be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. However, with Roman Reigns not slated to appear then, he may have no choice but to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Night of Champions. Cody Rhodes has certainly demanded a rematch to their WrestleMania bout. However, it remains to be seen whether he'll be given that opportunity here. Adding to the intrigue of the situation, Night of Champions happens on May 27, which also happens to be the exact day that Roman Reigns will hit the 1,000-day milestone for his long-running title reign.

As for what that means for the idea of the King and Queen of the Ring returning, it legitimately remains to be seen. Obviously, WWE had ideas about the concepts returning, but with each put on the backburner with this change of plans, there is no telling if anything more will be done with either in the immediate future.