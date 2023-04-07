Roman Reigns Not Currently Planned For WWE Backlash In Puerto Rico

Don't expect Roman Reigns to be involved with WWE Backlash. It doesn't look to be in the plans for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Coming off his big win at WrestleMania 39, defeating Cody Rhodes and leaving a number of fans disappointed, Reigns appears to be off the books for WWE's return to Puerto Rico, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Having vanquished "The American Nightmare," there doesn't seem to be a ready-made program for Reigns at the moment, especially with Rhodes now occupied by Brock Lesnar after this week's WWE Raw." And with that potential big match, in addition to a program involving Bad Bunny and The Judgment Day, likely on tap for Backlash, Reigns' presence might not exactly be needed.

As for when Reigns may be challenged yet again, and by whom, that remains to be seen. WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring in May. The last time WWE held a show there, Reigns defended his title successfully against Logan Paul. Might that put him in play again for the overseas trip, even with the show built around a pair of tournaments? Then, there's Money In The Bank in July, which once again has WWE leaving the U.S. for a date in the U.K. Could that line up Reigns to be on a major show where it's entirely possible the briefcase won that very night could be cashed in on him then? As with all things WWE, anything's possible.

Reigns is nearing the 1,000-day milestone as champ and has defended the unified titles over the last several months at every major show — Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania. With all that winning, he seems ready to collect on the day off he's due.