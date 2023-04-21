LA Knight's Dream Matches All Involve Becoming A Champion In WWE

One of the most common questions wrestlers hear in interviews revolves around potential dream matches, and WWE performer LA Knight has made it clear he's less interested in his specific opponents and more concerned with the titles they hold. Speaking to KTAL NBC 6 in Louisiana, Knight shared his championship goal and stated he wants to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the immediate future.

"Everybody's talking about ... the WWE Universal Undisputed Championship, and ... that just makes me look at a Roman Reigns," Knight said, responding to the dream match question from a young fan. "That makes me look at ... Gunther with that Intercontinental Championship, that makes me look at Austin Theory with that United States Championship. Any one of those guys, who I can take a little piece of gold off of, that'd have to be my dream match." Knight shared that he hopes to make his championship goals come true in the near future, so all that remains to be seen is what title the WWE star decides to pursue.

Knight was not on the card for WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, instead competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale on the episode of "WWE SmackDown" preceding the two-night event. Following WrestleMania weekend, Knight has remained a part of WWE's programming, with his most recent appearance taking place last week on "SmackDown" with a loss to Xavier Woods. It seems Knight's goal is now to start building up momentum in anticipation of a title opportunity sometime soon.