Trish Stratus Has Been Interested In Becky Lynch Since They Met In Toronto Last Year

Last Monday night on "WWE Raw," Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch just moments after the pair had lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on this week's red brand show that she took out Lynch's original partner Lita so she could screw "The Man" out of the gold. The former WWE Women's Champion admits that she's had her eye on Lynch for a little while.

"I took a keen interest in Becky Lynch, I guess it was last summer when they had done a live event here in Toronto and we sort of got into a little exchange of words," Stratus said on the "After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick" podcast. "And people were interested, which I thought, 'That's interesting,' how interested they are in this."

The live event Stratus recalls is the March 27, 2022, non-televised show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where she confronted Lynch following her successful defense of the "Raw" Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley. Lynch slapped the hometown hero after they got into a war of words before Ripley returned to stand up for Stratus.

Stratus returned to the ring for the first time since 2019 on the first night of WrestleMania 39, successfully teaming up with Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. A few weeks prior, the 47-year-old had helped Lynch and Lita overcome Kai and SKY to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. When discussing why she turned on Lynch during this week's episode of "Raw," Stratus explained that she brought credibility to a non-existent women's division in WWE before Lynch and the Four Horsewomen did and that she would be nobody's sidekick. Stratus and Lynch are reportedly set to face each other at SummerSlam in August.

