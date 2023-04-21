Nick Aldis Reportedly Working For Impact Wrestling Without A Contract (For Now)

Nick Aldis is back in Impact Wrestling, but he hasn't officially signed a deal with the company.

PWInsider Elite reports that Aldis and Impact have come to a short-term verbal agreement that will see the former NWA World Champion be involved in Impact's main event picture for the next several months. Aldis vs. Impact World Champion Steve Maclin appears to be the destination after the groundwork was laid at Impact Rebellion on Sunday.

After Maclin defeated KUSHIDA to win the vacant world title, Aldis left commentary and stepped into the ring to confront Maclin in the wake of his attack on Impact President Scott D'Amore. Aldis then appeared on this week's "Impact" and once again made it known that he has his eyes set on the company's top prize.

While it's not confirmed that Maclin vs. Aldis will be the main event of Slammiversary in July, PWInsider notes that it would make sense since that is the next "cornerstone" pay-per-view. We do know that Maclin's first defense will be against PCO at Impact Under Siege on May 26. The company will then present Against All Odds on June 9 before Slammiversary emanates from Windsor, Ontario, on July 16.

Aldis has had a few stints in Impact, with his first one lasting from the end of 2008 until the summer of 2015. Under the name Magnus, he was able to capture the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, as well as the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice. He returned for a brief run in 2017 during the GFW era and then made a couple of appearances again in 2022 before his departure from NWA.