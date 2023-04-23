Keith Lee And Dustin Rhodes Tag Team Match Announced For Next Week's AEW Rampage

Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes are set to form "Naturally Limitless" once again. During the April 22 edition of "AEW Rampage," Lee and Rhodes appeared in a backstage segment to declare that they will compete in tag team action on the April 28 "Rampage." While their opponents are unknown as of this writing, the duo have promised to "descend" on Florida.

"I was almost out," Lee said, "and then someone said, 'Keith Lee, I know how you feel about your match with Chris Jericho.' And I can say I've certainly earned a modicum of respect, but I am certain that I would've had him beat if not for the... interjection."

Rhodes added, "We are back, and this is the greatest duo since John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in 'Pulp Fiction.' And guess what? Next week on 'Rampage,' Friday night, Naturally Limitless descends on Florida."

Lee and Rhodes have only teamed twice before. On the March 3 "Rampage," they successfully defeated Mogul Affiliates' Parker Boudreaux and Swerve Strickland as part of Lee and Strickland's ongoing rivalry. They then joined forces again on the March 20 "Dark: Elevation" for a quick victory over Jessie V and Levi Night.

It appears that AEW is building to a big singles match between Lee and Strickland, potentially taking place at the next Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May. The two have been on opposing sides since Lee walked out on their team in December. The split prompted Strickland to form Mogul Affiliates, which has now evolved into Mogul Embassy with Prince Nana and Brian Cage.