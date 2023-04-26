Aaron Henare Was 'Surprised' To See Jay White Leave NJPW

In an unexpected turn of events, Jay White appeared on the April 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Rumors had been circulating that "Switchblade" would be signing with WWE, but he instead joined his Bullet Club brother, Juice Robinson, to form Bullet Club Gold. And though it was surprising to see White leave NJPW, Aaron Henare is happy for his colleague's new journey.

In a recent interview with PWMania, Henare discussed the former Bullet Club leader's departure from the promotion that put his name on the map. While the United Empire member was caught off guard by the choice to leave, he certainly respects White's course of action.

"I was surprised, to be honest," Henare said. "It was really out of left field that he left and went to AEW... It's his journey so I can't really take anything away from his journey. Because what seems good for me, might not be good for him and where he's at. But I mean, he had accomplished everything in New Japan, where I've still got a lot to accomplish in New Japan... I got no hard feelings to him." According to Henare, he has a lot of respect for his fellow New Zealander, and he wishes him all the best.

Henare also discussed his 2015 match with White, which led him to look up to his fellow Kiwi. It will be interesting to see if the Ultimate Weapon's respect stays intact until they can have a rematch, possibly with the help of the upcoming Forbidden Door crossover event.