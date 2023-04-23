Mina Shirakawa Ends Saya Kamitani's Record-Breaking Wonder Of Stardom Title Reign

Celebration erupted in Club Venus earlier today when Mina Shirakawa defied the odds and defeated Saya Kamitani for the Wonder of Stardom Championship at All-Star Grand Queendom in Yokohama Arena. This marks Shirakawa's first major title win in the STARDOM promotion and brings an end to a legendary title reign.

The 17-minute match was built upon the injury Shirakawa suffered when she first challenged Kamitani for the White Belt last Autumn. The defining moment of the match came when the Club Venus leader kicked out of the Phoenix Splash that put her on the shelf, becoming the first woman to do so.

Going into the match, Kamitani used the Phoenix Splash, Firebird Splash, and much more to enjoy one of the most dominant championship reigns in STARDOM history. She crushed the previous Wonder of Stardom Championship defense record in February, defeating then-record holder Momo Watanabe to mark her 14th defense. Then, when Kamitani defeated Hazuki last month to claim V15, she surpassed the defense record for both major titles in STARDOM, previously held by Io Shirai. The "Genius of the Sky" held the World of Stardom Championship from December 2015 until June 2017 and successfully defended the title 14 times before Mayu Iwatani defeated her.

Mina Shirakawa's first major singles championship comes at a time when the championship scene in STARDOM is as strong as ever. With Himeka's retirement road reaching its penultimate stop earlier in the night, her tag team partner Maika is likely to focus on her singles aspirations going forward. Furthermore, MIRAI's recent Cinderella Tournament win means we could see the God's Eye commander challenging for the White Belt yet again sometime very soon.