AEW's All In Promoted At Wembley Stadium During FA Cup Semi Finals

Soccer fans got hyped for AEW All In this weekend as the company's upcoming British debut was heavily advertised during the two FA Cup semi-final matches that took place at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City played Sheffield United while Manchester United faced Brighton & Hove Albion, with both games seeing huge attendances at the national stadium. During both matches, advertisements for AEW's first-ever show in England were seen at the pitchside, which caught the eye of fans in attendance and the millions that were watching the games at home. The adverts got people talking on social media, too, with this being the exact type of traction that the company will have been hoping for.

AEW All In being advertised at Wembley Stadium today during the FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Brighton. This is a pretty big fucking deal. They're going to sell those tickets FAST with this kind of awareness. pic.twitter.com/JWbjlHZiOq — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 23, 2023

Seeing AEW flashed up at Wembley is surreal honestly. pic.twitter.com/tQ5mQXkm0b — Matt Raines (@RainesMatt) April 22, 2023

#AEW #AllInLondon ads are all over London this weekend, including at Craven Cottage where @FulhamFC won at home today, + at @wembleystadium for @ManCity vs @SheffieldUnited in the FA Cup Semifinal pic.twitter.com/jpvYwVBrAg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2023

The All In event will take place on August 27 in what could end up being the largest show in AEW history. With Wembley Stadium having a capacity of 90,000, there is the potential for this to be a truly historic event. It's something that talents have been equally excited about, with Saraya threatening Tony Khan's physical well-being if she isn't on the card. Elsewhere, legendary commentator Jim Ross has admitted he also wants to be part of the show.

Tickets for the event will be on sale on May 5, but there will be priority access prior to that on May 3. According to reports, over 50,000 fans have signed up to be part of that, and while that is not a guarantee of how many tickets AEW will see, it certainly gives a good indication of the excitement that exists for the event.