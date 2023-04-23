WWE SmackDown Viewership Down For Latest Episode

While it was long considered the B-show compared to "WWE Raw" on Monday nights, "SmackDown" has been the rating powerhouse of WWE since debuting on FOX in 2019. However, that doesn't mean the show is infallible when it comes to ratings.

Last night's episode of "SmackDown" suffered heavily in the ratings, falling to 2.125 million viewers in the first hour and 2.108 million in the second (via SpoilerTV). This is in comparison to the April 14 episode of "SmackDown," which had got an overall rating of 2.265 million viewers. Similarly, the number of adults aged 18-49, infamously known as the key demo, was lower than usual for "SmackDown" this week, only heralding a rating of 0.51 in the first hour and 0.49 in the second.

While some will be quick to speculate what caused this circumstance and look towards the WWE programming itself, widening one's scope will quickly make the dip in viewership make sense. As the NBA Playoffs continue to take place, this week airing at the same time as the second hour of "Smackdown." luckily for the blue brand, this year's NBA Playoffs don't affect the actual time and placement of "SmackDown on FOX" itself, something that the show has had to deal with in the past.

The episode of "SmackDown" in question continued the build toward "WWE Backlash," a Premium Live Event set to take place on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Beyond having multiple championship bouts and a clash between the Latino World Order and Judgement Day, the main event of the show saw Solo Sikoa defeat Matt Riddle in a No Disqualification match.