AEW Rampage Moved To Earlier Time Slot This Week

"AEW Rampage," for the next two weeks, will be airing in an earlier time slot due to the NHL playoffs coverage. "Rampage," which is normally on TNT at 10 p.m. ET, will instead air at 5:30 p.m. ET for the April 28 and May 5 episodes.

The show has been shifted around due to different sporting events with the latest episode of "Rampage" airing on Saturday, April 22, because of the NHL playoffs. Last month, one episode of "Rampage" was moved to Saturday, March 25. The reason though was because of the soccer game between Granada and the US men's national team.

So far for this week's episode of "Rampage," only half of a match has been announced with Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes featuring in a tag team match against an unnamed team. The two started to team up together because they both have common enemies in Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Affiliates.

This week's AEW Dynamite will not be affected and will be airing at its usual time slot, Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The card includes two title matches — Jade Cargill defending her TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie, while Orange Cassidy will be putting his TNT Championship on the line against Bandido. Bandido, who signed with AEW back in October 2022, had been off AEW TV due to visa issues.

AEW CEO Tony Khan is also going to be making an appearance, while Konosuke Takeshita, who after coming to The Elite's aid on last week's show, will team up with Kenny Omega to face The Butcher and The Blade.