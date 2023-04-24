Cody Rhodes Proud Of Dusty Rhodes A&E Documentary

WWE star Cody Rhodes has spoken of his pride in the recent documentary about his late father Dusty Rhodes.

"I just wanted to say how proud I was of Dusty's documentary," Rhodes said on Instagram when reflecting on the A&E documentary.

The episode, which recapped the career of the "American Dream," aired on April 10 and was met with great success. While the episode was important to Cody due to who it was about, it was even more so due to the role he had in shepherding the story as he was the Executive Producer for the episode. "Very few things in my career have ever been as important," admitted Rhodes.

Rhodes took to social media to give special thanks to Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Bruce Prichard, Marc Pomarico, and the team that was involved in creating it, while he encouraged fans to check it out. The episode features footage from Dusty's career as well as comments from people who worked with and against him, as well as the Hall of Famer's family. Rhodes has been working on the project since returning to WWE, with it being a true passion project for him away from his own in-ring career and was part of the reason he opted to re-sign with WWE.

Honoring his father's legacy is something that "The American Nightmare" is keen to do in all aspects of his life. From the tattoo that says 'Dream' on his chest, to the fact his main WWE storyline has all been about his desire to finish the story and win the one title his father never did — the WWE Championship.

Interestingly, Bully Ray believes that the recent Dusty documentary proved that WWE made the right call in having Rhodes lose at WrestleMania 39 and thinks he can now win it in a more emotional way.