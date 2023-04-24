AEW Files New Trademark For 'WrestleDream'

These days, it appears a simple trip to the trademark database will allow you to be a fortune teller of what's to come in the world of professional wrestling. Look no further than the recent filing for "AEW Collision" — the rumored name for AEW's expected upcoming Saturday night TV show that may or may not be centered around a returning CM Punk. Now, another AEW trademark filing suggests that the company might have something else up its sleeves.

Last Wednesday, AEW filed to trademark "AEW WrestleDream." But the filing didn't just cover traditional uses of merchandise such as shirts and hats. It also hit the areas of "conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wrestling events," "entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events," and "entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests."

But the name "WrestleDream" already has some roots in pro wrestling. In 1991, a supershow called Wrestle Dream In Kobe took place. The show, promoted by the short-lived Japanese promotion Super World Sports, featured matches involving several major WWE stars, Chief among them were Hulk Hogan successfully defending the WWE Championship against Yoshiaki Yatsu in the main event and Genchiro Tenryu defeating "Macho Man" Randy Savage earlier on the card. Bret Hart and a young Minoru Suzuki were also present on the undercard.

Whether that show has any connection with AEW's plans for the intellectual property remain a mystery. However, with Tony Khan's wrestling geekdom well established, it wouldn't be a surprise for the AEW owner to be fully aware of this show faintly remembered outside of wrestling die-hards.