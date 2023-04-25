Jim Ross Provides Health Update On Former WWE Broadcast Colleague Jerry Lawler

Nearly three months ago, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to a Florida hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke. Since then, Lawler has been on the path to recovery, even feeling healthy enough to help induct former in-ring rival Andy Kaufman into the WWE Hall of Fame via video feed. Lawler's former commentary booth partner, Jim Ross, took to Twitter recently, sharing an older photo with his old friend and providing an update on Lawler's current situation.

"Had a great one hour convo today with ⁦[Jerry Lawler]⁩ who's recovering from the [effects] of a stroke," Ross wrote. "Jerry's voice [seemed] to get stronger the longer we spoke. The King will undergo a procedure next week to help his situation."

Lawler and Ross spent many years working beside one another as commentators for "WWE Raw." Lawler is now retired from commentary, while Ross works at AEW, where he commentates "AEW Rampage" on Friday nights. "Good Ol' JR" has had his own health troubles in recent years, receiving treatment for skin cancer in 2021. The AEW commentator revealed that he was cancer-free at the end of 2021, but he has been dealing with some ramifications of his treatment in the time since.

While he has had to cancel at least one upcoming public appearance, a recent health update indicated Lawler is reportedly still planning to attend The Gathering IV convention in early August. He's scheduled to offer photo opportunities alongside some former competitors in Austin Idol and Tommy Rich, and hopefully, this is just the first stop as Lawler returns to the convention circuit in better health.