Impact Knockouts Champ Deonna Purrazzo Felt 'Really Miserable' In WWE NXT

Impact Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo is regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. But it wasn't that long ago that Purrazzo was just another girl in WWE, where she worked very little between "NXT" and WWE's main roster during her two-year stint that started in 2018.

Purrazzo hasn't been shy about how little fun she had in WWE before her release in 2020, going as far to even say she hated it. But during an appearance on "Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz," Purrazzo went as far as to reveal that her WWE run was such a downer for her, it almost led to her passing on both Impact Wrestling and professional wrestling altogether.

"It took a while for me to kind of even feel confident in the fact that I wanted to continue to wrestle," Purrazzo explained. "And so I was very unsure when I first came to Impact of 'Do I sign a contract? 'Cause I just got out of one that I was really miserable in.' So I kind of just didn't know what my next steps were and wanted to feel it out."

However, it wouldn't take long for her to realize that she and Impact were made for each other. "But almost immediately, it was like 'This place feels good. This place feels comfortable. It feels like a place I can thrive in.' And I was able to obviously. I signed, and it's almost been 3 ½ years now. I wouldn't say immediately I knew — because I was in a really weird place personally and professionally — but it was a really great fit right away."

Purrazzo is now a three-time Impact Knockouts Champion since making the decision to join Impact Wrestling.

