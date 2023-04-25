Dark And ROH Competitor Ashley D'Amboise Officially Signs With AEW

Long-time viewers of "AEW Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" are no doubt familiar with one Ashley D'Amboise by now. The three-year pro has been a near-constant presence on AEW's YouTube shows, making over 20 appearances on those shows since her debut for the company in 2021, as well as one appearance on "Rampage" in July 2022. It appears now she'll be making even more appearances.

Fightful Select is reporting that D'Amboise has signed a deal with AEW, according to sources close to the situation. However, it's unclear at this time whether D'Amboise is under a full-time contract, or if she is working under a "tier" deal. The news comes two months after it was first reported that D'Amboise had been offered an AEW contract, which many within the company expected her to sign.

In addition to her AEW appearances, D'Amboise has also worked for independent promotions Beyond Wrestling, Women's Wrestling Revolution, and Women's Wrestling Army, as well as Impact Wrestling and the NWA. While she hadn't wrestled for WWE, D'Amboise has also been seen on "Raw" and "SmackDown," appearing as a ballerina, party guest, and EMT.

Despite being more associated with AEW, D'Amboise was last seen on Ring of Honor, where she was defeated by ROH Women's Champion Athena in a Proving Ground match. Adding insult to injury, Athena also attacked D'Amboise after the match. D'Amboise will hope for some better luck during her next appearance for AEW on tonight's episode of "Dark," teaming with fellow long-time "Dark" regular Reka Tehaka to take on Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga.