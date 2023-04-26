Wes Lee To Defend WWE NXT North American Title Against Drew Gulak

"WWE NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee is set to defend his title on next week's episode of "NXT" against Drew Gulak. Gulak and Charlie Dempsey attacked Lee on the April 18 episode of "NXT" after Lee had retained the North American Championship against Dempsey. The match between Lee and Gulak was announced during this Tuesday's special "NXT" special Spring Breakin.'

In a backstage segment on this week's show, former "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate proposed a partnership, but Lee declined. Bate then offered to be in his corner during next week's title match, which Lee accepted.

Gulak, who is a "WWE SmackDown" star, has been on "NXT" since January. One of his last televised "SmackDown" matches was on August 26, 2022, where he was defeated by Karrion Kross. Before moving back to "NXT," Gulak had a dark match against Shinsuke Nakamura on the December 2, 2022, episode of "SmackDown."

Wes Lee has been the "NXT" North American Champion since he won a five-way ladder match for the vacant title at the 2022 WWE "NXT" Halloween Havoc event. Since winning the title, Lee has defended it against the likes of current "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, Axiom, Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Dijak, and Von Wagner.

At the Spring Breakin' show, Carmelo Hayes successfully defended the "NXT" Championship against Grayson Waller, while Indi Hartwell retained her "NXT" Women's Championship against both Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton. The episode kicked off with the first-ever Trunk match where Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Pretty Deadly.