Latest Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation Listed As 'Special And Final Episode'

For 112 episodes, "AEW Dark: Elevation" has been a staple of Mondays, streaming at 7 p.m. on YouTube. But as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and a curious graphic posted by FITE suggests that AEW fans may have seen the last of "Dark: Elevation." FITE's description of this past Monday's episode, which has since made its way to social media, refers to the installment, titled "Best of Elevation," as "the special and final episode of 'Elevation.' The episode featured several of "Dark: Elevation's" most notable bouts, including Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler, Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian, Death Triangle vs. The Wingmen, and QT Marshall vs. Minoru Suzuki.

"Dark: Elevation" premiered in March 2021 following the arrival of Paul Wight, with the former WWE star being brought in to serve as color commentator for the show, in addition to occasionally wrestling. Initially taped before and after live "Dynamite" episodes during AEW's time at Daily's Place during the COVID-19 pandemic, AEW continued taping "Dark: Elevation" prior to "Dynamite" once returning to the road, while "Dark" began taping out of Universal Studios.

In recent weeks however, the "pre-Dynamite" tapings have seen ROH in "Dark: Elevation's" spot, after the company had previously taped episodes at Universal Studios. It should be noted that ROH is scheduled to return to Universal for tapings on May 6 and 7, though whether that factors into "Dark: Elevation's" future is unclear. As of this writing, AEW has not publicly commented on the status of "Dark: Elevation," and there is no confirmation regarding the show's fate.