Kota Ibushi Unveils New Entrance Music

As Kota Ibushi seemingly inches closer to whatever his next move will be, a question some are considering is what type of music will the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion come out to? Would he somehow be able to keep his NJPW theme, despite his acrimonious departure from the company? Or, as most would expect, would he come up with something new? The answer is the latter.

On Twitter, Ibushi posted a tweet including a video featuring highlights from his recent performances at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and Joey Janela's Spring Break during Wrestlemania weekend. Included in the video was, as Ibushi described, a half version of his new theme, the same music that Ibushi used during his WrestleMania weekend matches. Also included was a message from Ibushi; two rough translations of the message reveal that Ibushi had the music created after several days of discussion between himself and the band that composed it.

Ibushi implored fans to listen to the theme in order to remember it, and also expressed a desire to introduce the band behind it once the full version of the theme had been completed. No exact date was given for when the theme may be entirely ready. While not expressly stated by Ibushi, the music reveal will surely get some speculating that the "Golden Star" is closer than ever to popping up on a big wrestling stage again. And the betting favorite appears to be AEW, with Ibushi himself expressing a desire to work for the promotion, recently revealing he was hoping to speak to AEW owner Tony Khan about it soon.