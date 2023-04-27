Tommy Dreamer Wants The Street Profits To Break Up, Sees Dawkins As A Heel

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer thinks the time is right for The Street Profits to split up, but doesn't want them to turn on each other. The Street Profits, the duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, has been a tag team in WWE since 2016 when they debuted on "WWE NXT."

While speaking about the 2023 WWE Draft on "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer said he is a big fan of The Street Profits but wants to see them given an opportunity to be singles stars.

"I would like to see — and I'm a big fan of them, I think they have so much charisma — I would like to see The Street Profits break up," said Dreamer. "They don't need to turn on each other, though I think Dawkins could be a great heel, [I] don't want to see them feud [against each other]."

The hardcore legend then explained why he wants the Triple Crown Tag Team Champions to go their own way.

"I want to see them go away from each other just because they've done so much. They didn't ever win the big ones, and I know that there's new tag team champions, everyone's talked about the star quality of Montez Ford," stated Dreamer. "I just think that it's time to put them up in two separate brands, and if they don't succeed, you do a Dudley Boyz and bring them back together, but apart, we want to see something because WWE needs new superstars, and not new superstars within the developmental system."

He thinks that both Ford and Dawkins have the potential to go to the next level as singles stars. Night 1 of the WWE Draft will take place on this week's "WWE SmackDown," while the second day will be held on next week's "WWE Raw."