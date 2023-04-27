Tommy Dreamer Mourns The Death Of His Mother

Impact Wrestling star Tommy Dreamer shared the news on Twitter early this morning that his mother has passed away. Dreamer shared a picture of him holding her hand, along with some poignant words paying tribute.

"I wish I could hold your hand forever," Dreamer said. "I never thought this day would happen. I miss you so much already." The "Busted Open Radio" co-host then thanked everyone for their well-wishes, stated that he was lucky to have her in his life for 52 years, and said that he loved her.

Dreamer recently announced that he was taking some time away from the ring following a five-on-five Hardcore War match at Impact Rebellion.