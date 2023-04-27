Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer Believe Adam Cole Should Have Opened AEW Dynamite

Recently on "AEW Dynamite," Adam Cole and Chris Jericho shared a ring for the very first time. Unfortunately it ended about as badly as it could for Cole, who was not only beaten up by Jericho and Daniel Garcia, but then handcuffed and forced to watch his partner Britt Baker be viciously attacked by The Outcasts. While Cole did address the attack on this week's "Dynamite," "Busted Open Radio" hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer believe it should've kicked the show off.

"Something major happened last week on "Dynamite," Ray began. "I'm not gonna say what it was, but I believe it should've bled right into this week, and it should've opened the show. Just based on that, what would you say?" Co-host Dave LaGreca immediately guessed the Cole-Jericho-Baker angle, as Ray recalled a time when The Dudley Boyz handcuffed Dreamer to the ropes and forced him to watch an attack on his wife Beulah McGillicutty in ECW, who was ultimately written off television afterwards with a broken neck. "So, I know how you [Dreamer] responded to that," Ray continued, questioning why creative would have Cole wait so long to address the situation.

Ray suggested having Orange Cassidy and Bandido enter for their scheduled opening match, only for a vengeful Cole to interrupt the proceedings and eventually get beaten down, until the debuting Roderick Strong swooped in for the save alongside fellow faces Cassidy and Bandido. "If some group did to my girlfriend/wife as they did to Adam Cole and Britt Baker, the show would never go on," Ray declared. Dreamer echoed those sentiments, referencing the Beulah angle. "I believe that's exactly what I did ... but it was as soon as the show started," Dreamer stated, arguing that the audience would've been more invested in Bandido and Cassidy afterwards for their heroics. "Heroes run towards fires, they don't run away."

