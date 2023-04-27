WWE NXT Stars Bron Breakker And Cora Jade Scheduled For Tomorrow's SmackDown Taping

Tomorrow night's edition of "WWE SmackDown" marks the beginning of this year's WWE Draft, and while the main roster talent sit and sweat over their futures, two "WWE NXT" standouts will be in attendance.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that both Bron Breakker and Cora Jade are scheduled to be at tomorrow's "SmackDown" in Corpus Christi, Texas. There is no word on whether the two developmental talents will be part of the draft or wrestling dark matches. The report notes that Jade impressed WWE officials this past Monday when she wrestled in a dark match against Nikki Cross in Jade's hometown of Chicago, IL.